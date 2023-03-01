Freebirds World Burrito Opens in Kyle’s Dry River District

Freebirds World Burrito is opening a new location in Kyle’s Dry River District as part of a major push to double in size over the next few years. With over 60 locations open today, Freebirds is Texas’ largest, most loved burrito chain.

“Freebirds continues to grow and expand because Texans can’t get enough of our craveable burritos, bowls, nachos, salads, tacos, and legendary Queso Blanco,” says Alex Eagle, CEO Freebirds World Burrito. “This new location in Kyle will make Freebirds even more available in areas where we already know we have a devoted following.”

The new location is anticipated to open Spring 2023. The restaurant will be a 2,500 square foot end cap located at the Kyle Dry River District, a 65-acre mixed-use commercial development that will include medical, hotel, multifamily & retail tenants. This Freebirds location will offer dine-in and a relaxing patio, or guests can use Freebirds.com to order pickup or delivery quickly and conveniently.

Freebirds Kyle Dry River will be located at 19220 IH 35 Frontage Rd, Suite 100, Kyle, TX 78640. This location is approximately 11 miles from San Marcos and 22 miles from downtown Austin. As part of its major expansion plan, Freebirds is planning to open new restaurants around the Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, and Austin areas.

Freebirds has also recently opened locations in Conroe (Harpers Preserve) and Murphy, Texas. Both held Grand Opening Festivals, rewarding the first 25 guests with free burritos for a year, along with fundraisers for local nonprofits and school athletic programs in the area.

Texas inspired recipes and “It’s Your World Service” are why we are known as Texas’ No. 1 Burrito.