Freebirds World Burrito Partners with DailyPay

Freebirds World Burrito, home of Texas’ No. 1 Burrito, has partnered with DailyPay– the leading provider of on-demand pay. As a best-in-class employer, Freebirds World Burrito continues to improve its employee benefits package in an effort to prioritize employee happiness, adding the financial wellness benefit of on-demand pay to its offerings. Through this partnership, Freebirds employees can access their earned wages immediately after completing a shift allowing them to save, spend, and invest their pay on their own schedules.

“When we take care of our team, they take care of our guests,” says Alex Eagle, CEO of Freebirds World Burrito. “We are all about customization at Freebirds, whether it’s how you assemble your favorite burrito or how frequently you want to be paid working with us. DailyPay helps our Tribe to have the flexibility they need.”

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Freebirds World Burrito is among the latest QSR employers to add on-demand pay to its suite of benefits. The chain has over 60 locations throughout Texas, recently opening its newest restaurant in Kyle. As the company looks to grow, hiring is a top priority, and leveraging a robust benefits package is a key selling point.

According to the EWA Report by Mercator Advisory Group commissioned by DailyPay, the average tenure of employees who used DailyPay increased by 27% over non-DailyPay users. This 27% increase in tenure translates to 39 additional days on the job.