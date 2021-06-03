Freebirds World Burrito Ready to Grow Again

Freebirds World Burrito announced plans to begin opening new locations in Q3 and Q4 of 2021, securing the company’s position as the second-largest burrito chain in Texas.

“With an updated tech stack in the works, companywide interior design refresh and incredible Tribe members and Fanatics, Freebirds is taking flight across Texas. We’re on our way to becoming the biggest burrito chain in the state,” says Alex Eagle, CEO of Freebirds World Burrito. “We’re looking at a solid 20% growth year-over-year.”

The main areas of expansion will be across Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, though the growth will see locations open across the state. Freebirds’ expansion is supported by The Retail Strategy, a firm providing national, full-service commercial real estate expertise and deal support.

"We are thrilled to partner with Freebirds World Burrito and provide location intelligence and strategic site selection in order to secure optimal locations across the state," said Lauren Brunner, CEO of The Retail Strategy. "We look forward to being a part of the brand's growth and helping more people enjoy Texas’ No. 1 Burrito."

The announcement follows Freebirds’ recent store design refresh, which includes updated interiors, murals and seating. The design refresh represents the company’s “It’s Your World” motto with open-sky murals, clean typography and modern furniture elements.