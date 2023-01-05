Freebirds World Burrito Secures San Antonio Location

Freebirds World Burrito, known as Texas’ No.1 Burrito, has secured a new location in San Antonio as part of a major push to double in size over the next few years. With 60 locations open today, Freebirds is Texas’ largest, most loved burrito chain.

“Freebirds continues to grow and expand because Texans can’t get enough of our craveable burritos, bowls, nachos, salads, tacos, and legendary Queso Blanco,” says Alex Eagle, CEO Freebirds World Burrito. “This new location will allow us to better serve our guests in San Antonio.”

The new location is anticipated to open Spring 2023. The restaurant will be located at the Fairview Shopping Center in San Antonio off the West Interstate 10 Frontage Road next to Willie’s Icehouse. This Freebirds location will offer dine-in and a relaxing patio, or guests can use Freebirds.com to quickly and conveniently order pickup or delivery.

As part of its major expansion plan, Freebirds is closing out the year having opened new restaurants in the Houston, Dallas, and Austin area. Each new Freebirds location will continue to hold grand openings with the first 25 guests receiving free burritos for a year. Prior to its grand opening Freebirds also hosts fundraisers to local nonprofits and school athletic teams in the area.

Freebirds has also recently announced two additional leases in Hutto and Missouri City, TX that are set to open in 2023 and will be located at:

Hutto, TX: Northwest Corner of FM 685 and Carl Stern Blvd, Hutto, Texas

Missouri City, TX: Fort Bend Town Center, SWC of Hwy 6 & Fort Bend Tollway, Missouri City, Texas 77459