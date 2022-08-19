Freebirds World Burrito Teams with Altaura on Playlists

Freebirds World Burrito has partnered with Altaura to create Freebirds playlists for all Freebirds locations and Freebirds fans on Spotify. The new music is already spinning at Freebirds locations across Texas. Thanks to Altaura’s exclusive music strategy, DJ’s curate Freebirds themed playlists that are updated monthly and available to stream at all Freebirds locations and by Freebirds fans on Spotify.

“Music has been part of the Freebirds experience since we first opened our doors in Texas,” says Alex Eagle, CEO of Freebirds World Burrito. “Just like our meats that are seasoned and grilled to perfection by a Certified Master Griller, we partnered with Altaura to ensure expert DJs select music that keeps our guests and staff happy, entertained, and ready to come back.”

The partnership will release three playlists, that will be streaming on Spotify and playing at all Freebirds locations. The first playlist to kick off the launch an available now is:

• How We Roll – An upbeat collection of bops with a funky vibe themed around rolling, perfect for delicious hand-rolled burritos

While many companies focus on music for the customer experience, Freebirds also embraced the idea that music is important for its Tribe, which is what the company calls its team. Since the new music started streaming the company has seen an increase in both customer and employee satisfaction. Employees love the new music and can suggest their own songs to be added to the playlists, which are updated regularly. When Tribe members hear their favorite songs play, the already cheery group finds a whole new level of enthusiasm and increases speed of service, both creating a better guest experience.

“The Freebirds Tribe has been suggesting songs for the playlists at a level that only true music lovers can,” added Doug Marshall, DJ and CEO of Altaura. “Music was already part of their culture and their suggestions provide our curators with feedback that can produce a sound that motivates the team throughout the day. Workingwith the Freebirds leadership team whose mission was to go above and beyond to empower their Tribe with a high level of engagement and training has not only meant their team is happier and more engaged, but it has lifted their overall experience and made a lasting impression on their customers".

The new music at Freebirds is the latest investment for a company in a period of rapid growth across Texas. Freebirds is planning to double its total number of locations over the next 5 years. The main areas of expansion will consist of infilling existing Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio markets, though the growth will see locations open across the state. Freebirds is poised to grow at least 20% each year, with 10 new locations opening in 2022. The newest restaurant that recently opened on August 16th was in Katy, Texas. Earlier this year, Freebirds unveiled new restaurant prototypes, which QSR Magazine labeled as one of the 13 new prototypes disrupting the industry.

As Texas’ No. 1 Burrito and consumer choice for “Most Craveable Brand,” Freebirds uses certified Master Grillers at every restaurant to ensure our single-cut meats are marinated and grilled to perfection. With the most flavorful marinades and sauces in Texas, Freebirds is consistently craveable. “It’s Your World” at Freebirds where burritos and bowls are customizable and personalized with signature ingredients, including premium meats, guacamole, legendary Queso Blanco and other delicious options you won’t find anywhere else