Freebirds World Burrito Unveils New Prototype

Freebirds World Burrito, known as Texas’ No.1 Burrito, is unveiling its new restaurant prototype as the company continues its rapid growth across Texas.

Freebirds is planning to at least double its total number of locations over the next 5 years. The main areas of expansion will consist of infilling existing Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio markets, though the growth will see locations open across the state. Freebirds is poised to grow at least 20% each year, with 10 new locations opening in 2022. In 2021, Freebirds refreshed every store in its network with updated interiors, murals, and seating, patio and lighting enhancements. These new prototypes take things even further.

“As we execute upon our Vision to become the largest, most loved burrito chain in Texas, we are evolving our restaurants to create the best experience for our Tribe and guests” says Alex Eagle, CEO of Freebirds World Burrito. “Our new prototype is easily scalable and adaptable which means we can bring our craveable and endlessly customizable burritos and bowls to even more communities across Texas.”

Future Freebirds locations will be mostly freestanding or end cap locations ranging from 1,500 – 3,500 square feet with a large deck roof that covers a terrace for outdoor dining. The new layouts seamlessly integrate a direct and efficient entry path to the Freebirds counter, with clear paths for a practical mobile pick up station that keep lines moving. New outposts will also introduce more drive through locations, which Freebirds has been testing for online pickup only at its recently opened Spring, TX restaurant.

The interiors are built around the idea of Texas Craveability. Freebirds signature orange is featured throughout with the design inspired by Texas architecture and materials with a modern clean vision. Curtain wall of windows bring natural light and creates a visual relationship between the exterior and the interior, making the experience much more interesting and creates something clearly and recognizably Freebirds.

The first new Freebirds prototype will debut later this year. Freebirds partnered with Livit, global experts in guest experience design to come up with their new prototype and small format iterations. Partnering with the brand design agency Helm’s Workshop, Freebirds has also updated its brand logo and design guidelines, which will be rolling out with its new prototypical buildout.

As Texas’ No. 1 Burrito and consumer choice for “Most Craveable Brand,” Freebirds uses certified Master Grillers at every restaurant to ensure our single-cut meats are marinated and grilled to perfection. With the most flavorful marinades and sauces in Texas, Freebirds is consistently craveable. “It’s Your World” at Freebirds where burritos and bowls are customizable and personalized with signature ingredients, including premium meats, guacamole, legendary Queso Blanco and other delicious options you won’t find anywhere else.