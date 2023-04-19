Freebirds World Burrito’s Smoked Brisket Returns for Limited Time

Back by popular demand, Freebirds World Burrito’s fan-favorite Texas Smoked Brisket has returned for a limited time. Starting April 3, guests can add this oak- smoked brisket to any entrée, burrito, bowl, salad and more at all 63 locations across Texas while supplies last.

Freebirds’ Texas Smoked Brisket is prepped with only the best Texas inspired spices, smoked to perfection for 16-hours, and served tender and juicy, with just the right hint of mesquite.

“You can’t get more Texan than a perfectly seasoned, slow-smoked Brisket prepared by a certified Master Griller, unless you add a side of our world-famous Queso Blanco,” says Alex Eagle, CEO of Freebirds World Burrito. “It’s the best time of year to visit Freebirds when you enjoy our classic Texan Brisket on any salad, bowl or burrito. If you want a little extra of that perfectly smoked flavor, upgrade to a Monster size for just $3 extra.”

This Smoked Brisket is best paired with Freebirds’ Spanish rice, pinto and / or refried beans, shredded cheese, guac, corn salsa, mild tomatillo, lime juice, creamy jalapeño, and queso of course.