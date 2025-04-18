Frenchy’s Chicken, the iconic Houston-based Creole fried chicken brand, has opened three new restaurant locations in recent months, including its newest store just minutes from Katy Mills Mall. The expansion reflects growing demand for Frenchy’s and a commitment to growing the brand with intention, placing it in the hands of operators who understand and respect its deep community roots.

“There’s no shortage of interest in franchising Frenchy’s,” said Ernest Hunter II, CEO of The Frenchy’s Companies. “But our customers and our legacy are too important to entrust this brand to just anyone. Each new location is operated by people who love, respect, and understand what Frenchy’s means to the community.”

Founded in 1969 by Percy “Frenchy” Creuzot Jr., Frenchy’s Chicken has become a cultural institution in Houston and beyond—celebrated for its Creole-seasoned chicken, signature sides, and strong ties to the neighborhoods it serves.

The three new stores mark the next chapter in Frenchy’s growth, with each location serving as a reflection of the company’s belief that expansion should never come at the expense of authenticity or quality.

“We’re expanding with purpose—one store, one operator, and one neighborhood at a time,” added Hunter. “We’re building something for the long run, and we’re just getting started.”