Fresh Baguette Celebrating National Croissant Day a Day Early

National Croissant Day is Monday, January 30 but Fresh Baguette is celebrating a day early to allow guests more to time to try their luck at every one’s favorite baked goods game The Wheel of Croissants. Guests who make a purchase may spin the wheel to win delicious prizes including a Year of Free Croissants. In addition, this year prizes will feature a limited-edition GIANT croissant big enough to feed 8 people that is also available for sale.

National Croissant Day celebrates the beloved French icon. It takes 48 hours, 11 steps and 12 layers of butter to create a Fresh Baguette croissant. That commitment to traditional techniques delivers a flaky, buttery and above all else delicious croissant.