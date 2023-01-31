Fresh Baguette Launching $9.95 Coffee Subscription

Fresh Baguette, a modern French Bakery, is launching The Fresh Brew Coffee Subscription that will keep your cup flowing. Starting Tuesday, January 31, 2023, guests may sign up for this new program that offers high quality coffee, cappuccinos, espresso, iced lattes, and more for just $9.95 a month.

“Our new Coffee Subscription is a game changer for us and our fans,” says Florent de Felcourt Founder and CEO of Fresh Baguette. “We are thrilled to offer this opportunity for our guests to enjoy this amazing deal. In addition, we understand it’s often hard to stop at just one cup, so with our coffee subscription, our guests can indulge multiple times a day at a really great price. Plus, our coffees are the perfect pairing to our deliciously crafted and freshly prepared bakery selections.”

The Fresh Brew Club Coffee Subscription is easy to join. Guests simply need to scan the dedicated QR code available at Fresh Baguette locations or visit the Fresh Brew Club Link. Subscribers may join and cancel any time.