Fresh Brothers Launches New Salad Lineup

Fresh Brothers announced the launch of their new salad offerings featuring five new mouthwatering salads—Ancient Grain, California Caprese, Pesto Chicken Arugula, Vegan Cobb, Beyond Taco Salad. Fresh Brothers has also completely refreshed their fan favorite salads featuring new tasty enhancements. Salads can now also be ordered “Beach Style,” a new Fresh Brothers offering to eat your greens on the go, made with a house made flatbread topped with a choice of any signature salad.

A healthy twist on a classic, the California Caprese is made with fresh arugula, roasted cherry tomatoes, avocado, fresh mozzarella balls topped with a sweet balsamic glaze with a house made pesto vinaigrette. The Ancient Grain Salad features crisp chopped romaine, a new, trendy farro red rice blend, red onion, artichokes, roasted cherry tomatoes, crispy chickpeas, diced salami, fresh mozzarella cheese, with a red wine vinaigrette. The delicious new Pesto Chicken includes fresh arugula, red onion, roasted cherry tomatoes, grilled chicken, diced cucumber, shaved parmesan served with a house made pesto vinaigrette.

“Our fans have been calling for more fresh, flavorful salads so we’ve been working hard to develop some new on-trend options that satisfy summer cravings,” says Geoff Goodman, Fresh Brothers’ Chief Executive Officer. “We’re also excited to offer our ‘Beach Style’ salads which we think is a fun California twist to enjoying your greens on the go.”

Fresh Brothers’ two new flavorful vegan salads are a plant-based dream. The Vegan Cobb has chopped crisp romaine, a blend of farro and red rice ancient grains, nutritious diced beets, roasted cherry tomatoes, crispy chickpeas, fresh Hass avocado, and artichoke with a white balsamic vinaigrette. Perfect for every Taco Tuesday, the Beyond Taco Salad features chopped romaine, Plant-Based Beyond Beef®, shredded cheddar cheese, roasted jalapenos, sliced red onions, roasted cherry tomatoes, black beans, and crispy tortilla strips with a creamy jalapeno ranch.

Starting at $6.99 and $10.99, Fresh Brothers new salads are available in two sizes-small and regular. On top of the new and refreshed program, fans can still build their own customized salads with over 57 premium ingredients for a different bowl every time. Fresh Brothers offers curbside pickup and contactless delivery to safeguard the health of team members and guests. The brand has 21 locations in Southern California, offering healthy and signature pizza delivery options.