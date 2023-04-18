Fresh Kitchen Announces Lakeland Opening

Fresh Kitchen announced its grand opening in Lakeland, its 14th location in Florida. This new location marks the second online ordering drive-thru pick up window for FK, following the success of its first drive-thru location in Gainesville in 2022.

Prior to today’s Grand Opening on April 16th and 17th, FK invited guests to get a sneak peek of the experience with “Friends & Family'' events. The preview events centered around the brand’s mission of “sharing love” with the local community through a partnership with Children’s Home Society of Florida (CHS of FL) where guests received complimentary bowls with a (suggested $10) donation. Through the additional support of FK’s Lakeland landlord, RRB Partners, who matched donations up to $1,000, FK was able to raise a “Friends & Family” record of $5,783.50 for CHS of Florida. Additionally, 150 bowls were donated to Lakeland’s local service men and women, and 75 bowls were donated to CHS of FL Lakeland and Bartow offices.

Today’s opening festivities will feature FK's full menu of made-from-scratch, healthy favorites, and the opportunity to win various prizes and giveaways, including everything from a free bowl to catering for your company. Below is a schedule of happenings:

Tuesday, April 18: Grand Opening (11 a.m. to 9:35 p.m.)

The first guest in line will participate in FK's "Cash Cannon" for the opportunity to get 100 Free Bowls.

Then, the next 50 guests will receive FK merch and scratch-off cards that reveal prizes, including free desserts, bowls, and drinks valued between $50-$100 in FK Cash or a complimentary Family Meal. One guest will win free catering for 20 people.

Saturday, May 20: Fresh Kitchen will sponsor lunch for participants in CHS of Florida’s Inaugural Mixed Doubles Charity Pickleball Tournament (8 a.m. at the Kelly Recreational Complex in Lakeland, Florida.

Interested community members must register by May 5 at CHSFL.ORG/EVENTS/PICKLEBALL. Donation fees apply. Registration includes lunch catered by FK, hydration station, and player snacks.

In addition to providing lunch, FK’s local Managing Partner, Jordan Fowler, will also be representing Fresh Kitchen and competing in the tournament.

FK invites guests to create their own chef-inspired bowls “as fast as they can point.” Options include fresh greens, sweet potato noodles, perfectly seasoned rices, roasted vegetables, hormone and antibiotic-free grilled meats, responsibly sourced salmon, homemade sauces, and flavorful add-ons. Vegetables are cut daily in-house, and the entire menu is 100% gluten-free, with vegan options available. In line with their food ethos and commitment to quality, all food is cooked using 100% pure olive oil, a heart-healthy, anti-inflammatory alternative to the commonly used genetically modified and highly processed canola oil.

Guests can choose from a variety of bowl options ranging from $12.59 for a Six Bowl (two bases, two veggies, two proteins, one add-on, one sauce) to $9.79 for a Four Bowl (two bases, one veggie, one protein, one add-on, one sauce), and $8.29 for a Kid's Bowl (one base, one veggie, one protein, one add-on, one sauce). To complement their bowls, FK also offers a selection of freshly brewed teas, lightly sweetened juice frescas, and cane sugar craft sodas. Those with a sweet tooth can indulge in gluten-free, paleo-friendly Chocolate Chip Cookies.

In addition to their dine-in and online ordering options, FK also offers catering, including individual catering bowls and shareable meals like the Family Meal (feeds four for $48) or the Feast Meal (feeds eight for $89). These options are perfect for businesses, sports teams, or families looking for an easy meal prep solution.

The Lakeland location is the second location to offer a unique drive-thru experience. Rather than traditional on-the-spot drive-thru ordering, guests will order online ahead of time and pick up at the drive-thru. This feature will be particularly convenient for busy commuters and families, allowing them to order in advance and seamlessly pick up on the way home or to their next destination. For those not wanting to use the drive thru, guests can also easily pick up their online orders in store via their contactless pick-up option.

The Lakeland location includes the brand’s most up to date look and feel and features a unique mural that was inspired by the community and painted by local Lakeland artist, Gillian Fazio.

"We are so excited to bring a healthy and feel-good dining experience to Lakeland and to be able to provide a great place to work within the community," says Fresh Kitchen’s Steven Lanza. "We are so driven by sharing love with our communities through incredible food and experiences, while simultaneously contributing to the betterment of our team members’ lives and reducing our impact on the environment.”

Fresh Kitchen's commitment to community goes beyond giving back and making healthy food accessible to local communities. FK also strives to do business better and is focused on incorporating sustainability into their operations. In 2021, their South Florida region introduced composting in partnership with local company, Renuable. The Lakeland location will be the third location with a composting program in their effort to help reduce food waste. In doing so, they’ll also teach, train, and engage their 80+ new team members about the impact they will have in supporting a healthier food system and planet.

FK’s focus on doing better for the planet, goes beyond composting. Company-wide, the brand will be giving back 5% of sales on Earth Day (April 22nd). The funds will be donated to One Tree Planted with the idea to help support the planting of trees and reforestation of natural habitats throughout the state of Florida.

Fresh Kitchen has locations in the greater Tampa Area, Central Florida and South Florida. Their other 13 locations can be viewed on their website and additional locations opening in Florida will be announced soon. FK’s purpose is to “share love through fresh experiences.” Growing in a way that enables FK to maintain its commitment to their culture and high standards of excellence remains a core driver for the brand, along with remaining true to their mission.

Fresh Kitchen's Lakeland location is located at 4520 Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL 33813. The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:35 p.m. and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 9:05 p.m.