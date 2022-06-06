Fresh Kitchen Opens in Winter Garden, Florida

Fresh Kitchen, the popular build-your-own-bowl quick-service restaurant concept, will open its latest Central Florida location in Winter Garden, just minutes from bustling downtown Orlando. The restaurant is set to open its doors June 7, 2022 for both lunch and dinner as well as take-out orders and group catering. Known for their cheeky and artist inspired designs, their newest location in Winter Garden will reveal the brand’s most up to date look and feel.

In the days leading up to the grand opening, Fresh Kitchen will be hosting several days of giveaways, along with fundraising efforts with Fleet Farming, a non-profit urban agriculture program that encourages Americans to grow their own produce through micro farming and edible gardens. Through this partnership, they will build an edible garden for Sunridge Middle School (a local Winter Garden Public School), which students and teachers will be able to use as part of their STEM teaching and learning curriculum. The Fleet Farming program exists as part of Ideas for Us, a 501(c)(3) grassroots non-profit organization and accredited NGO of the United Nations, which creates global environmental solutions through local action related to energy, water, food, waste, and ecology. This partnership marks Fresh Kitchen’s ongoing investment in sustainable practices that impact positive change in the food industry.

Opening Events:

Tuesday, June 7: Grand Opening

11 a.m. to 9:35 p.m. - The first 50 guests will receive Fresh Kitchen merchant and scratch-off cards that reveal prizes including everything from free desserts, bowls, and drinks to $50-$100 in Fresh Kitchen Cash, or a complimentary Family Meal.

Tuesday, June 14: Ribbon Cutting

5 p.m. - Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with Winter Garden Chamber of Commerce

Fresh Kitchen invites guests to build their own chef-inspired bowls “as fast as they can point.” Made from scratch and fresh-to-order, guests can choose from seasonal ingredients including fresh greens, sweet potato noodles, perfectly seasoned rice, roasted veggies, hormone and antibiotic-free grilled meats, responsibly sourced salmon, home-made sauces, and flavorful add-ons. All their veggies are cut in house daily, and the entire menu is 100 percent gluten-free with vegan options available. As part of their unwavering commitment to their food ethos, all food is prepared using pure olive oil, a nutrient-friendly, heart-healthy, anti-inflammatory alternative to the more frequently used canola oil, which is often genetically modified and highly processed.