Fresh Kitchen, where healthy food is fast, flavorful and customizable, is writing the next chapter of its story with a brand-new flagship location set to open in early 2026. The new restaurant is taking over the former Ducky’s Sports Lounge space at 1719 W. Kennedy Blvd. and will be the largest Fresh Kitchen yet, doubling the size of a typical location and paving the way for future innovation and growth.

Fresh Kitchen lost its original South Howard location to an early morning fire in July 2024, just one month shy of celebrating its 10th anniversary. In the months since, the team has been intentional in reimagining the flagship not only as the original Fresh Kitchen, but as a symbol of the brand’s mission to re-imagine healthy eating, in a way that enables communities access to high quality, scratch made foods conveniently. While the space is being thoughtfully designed in a location that’s roughly 1.5 miles away from their original SoHo location, Fresh Kitchen’s spirit remains strong in the neighborhood where it all began.

“We’ve always felt deeply connected to our Tampa community, and the support and love we received after the fire only strengthened that bond,” said Tara O’Neill, President at Fresh Kitchen. “This new location is our way of giving back that love by creating an even better hub for our Fresh Kitchen fans and future team members. This new location is going to be something really special.”

Over the next decade, the brand has plans to open “50 remarkable restaurants that create opportunities for humans and embody their commitment to excellence.” The new flagship will be more than just a restaurant. At over 4,000-square-feet, it will serve as a dynamic community anchor and a center of culinary creativity for the brand, testing new ideas, expanding the menu, and evolving the Fresh Kitchen experience while staying true to what their guests have come to love.

Founded in Tampa in 2014, Fresh Kitchen has grown into a fast-casual favorite with 16 thriving locations across Florida. The restaurant has built a loyal following thanks to its customizable, chef-inspired bowls crafted from scratch, cooked using 100% olive oil and made fresh to order. With a 100% gluten-free menu built around hand-cut roasted vegetables, nutrient-rich bases, hormone- and antibiotic-free grilled meats, responsibly sourced salmon, and flavorful house made sauces and toppings, Fresh Kitchen offers a craveable, feel-good experience that’s fit for dine-in, takeout, and catering.

In nearly 11 years, Fresh Kitchen has become known not only for healthy food made fast, but for its commitment to sustainability, community impact, and a positive team culture. Their core values will continue to be at the forefront in the new flagship, where Fresh Kitchen looks forward to welcoming longtime fans and future teammates alike.