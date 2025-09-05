Freshii, the Canadian-born restaurant banner known for its fresh and customizable meals, has expanded its menu with three new, globally inspired bowls —Chicken Pesto Parmesan, Hot Honey Mustard Chicken, and Shrimp Taco Bowl.

Created to meet the needs of Canadians for food that is fast, fresh and functional, the bowls reflect Freshii’s evolution to a more diverse, yet still wholesome menu.

“Customers are asking for more meal options that deliver comfort and flavour, while respecting their health goals and busy lifestyles,” said Chris Cann, Brand Leader at Freshii. “They already trust us for high-quality salads and wraps, but now Canadians are appreciating and responding well to our new items like the poke bowls. The new bowls bring homestyle appeal with globally inspired twists, without compromising speed or nutrition. They showcase where we’re headed as a brand—balancing tradition with fresh-forward innovation.”

Combining premium proteins and vegetables, the new bowls include Chicken Pesto Parmesan with spicy broccoli, grape tomatoes, parmesan, lemon-herbed quinoa, spinach, Mediterranean crunch, pesto vinaigrette, and a touch of hot sauce; Cajun-inspired Hot Honey Mustard Chicken with blackened chicken, sweet potatoes, red cabbage, crispy fried onions, lemon-herbed quinoa, hot honey mustard, and green onions and Shrimp Taco Bowl, a coastal-inspired bowl with shrimp, lemon-herb quinoa, avocado, red cabbage, field greens, wonton crisps, pickled red onions, cilantro lime vinaigrette, fresh cilantro, and hot sauce.

Freshii has experienced a growth spurt since launching its poke bowls earlier this year, as well as with its refreshed social and loyalty programs.

Founded in downtown Toronto in 2005, Freshii has expanded to over 180 locations across the nation. Designed for people on the go, Freshii offers a menu that can be tailored to suit a range of dietary preferences, including keto, gluten-free, high-protein, and plant-based options.