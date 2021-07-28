Fried Chicken Concept Mom’s Touch Makes U.S. Debut

Mom’s Touch, a specialty chicken chain famous for its fried creations that, just like Mom, has the highest standards and never compromises on quality, is excited to announce it is now serving its amazing chicken sandwiches, saucy wings and crispy chicken fingers in Gardena, Calif. Located in the Gardena Plaza on the corner of Normandie Ave. and Redondo Beach Blvd., Mom’s Touch does things differently, like using only fresh, never frozen chicken, vacuum sealed tumbling for ultimate seasoning to begin its unique 24-hour marinating process, and hand-dipping each piece of chicken in a proprietary wet batter for an extra thick crunch. But the real star of the show is the thigh meat sandwich, which is fried with the skin on for a superior crispiness on the outside and juicy tenderness on the inside. Don’t worry white meat fans, equally delicious, mouthwatering chicken breast sandwiches are available too!

There’s no doubt about it, the Mom’s Touch chicken recipe has a bit of a kick due to its special Cajun spice blend. And the menu may seem simple, but it’s packed with fresh ingredients and bold flavors that would make Mom proud. From three signature fried chicken sandwiches to zesty chicken fingers and outrageously delicious wings in a variety of flavorful sauces, such as Fuego, Cheesy Onion and Apple Zing, all items are prepared in house and made to order for maximum freshness. Having perfected the quintessential comfort food that you can taste, smell and see, Mom’s Touch Chicken & Sandwiches is truly unlike anything else out there.

“Just like Mom wants what’s best for you, so do we. At Mom’s Touch, we have set high standards on quality and service. Rather than taking shortcuts to save a cost and time, we take those extra steps and invest in the best equipment, processes and ingredients, like buttery brioche buns from our exclusive baker, to ensure our guests have the best chicken and sandwich experience possible,” says Mike Lee, Director of Marketing & Finance at Mom’s Touch. “We’re firm believers that you should eat what makes you happy, and at Mom’s Touch that’s the only kind of food we serve … all in a warm and welcoming environment.”

Founded in 1997 in South Korea, the Mom’s Touch concept is a wildly popular fast casual restaurant chain with more than 1,300 locations throughout Asia. The Mom’s Touch exceptional chicken and sandwich experience is brought to the U.S. by WaBa Grill, one of the nation’s leading healthy rice bowl concepts, which has acquired exclusive rights to develop and operate Mom’s Touch locations in the United States. A growth strategy for Mom’s Touch has been initiated beginning with markets throughout Southern California, including locations in Long Beach and City of Industry opening soon. There are plans to franchise the Mom’s Touch concept.

Lee continues, “We are extremely pleased to begin our journey in the city of Gardena, a community with a unique mix of history, diversity and an authentic feeling of belonging. At the heart of Mom’s Touch is a deep sense of care – for our customers and for the food we serve – and we’re looking forward to forging lasting relationships with our new guests while serving the community, not only as their new go-to chicken and sandwich spot, but also supporting the local organizations that matter most to them, for many years to come.”

Mom’s Touch is located at 1400 W Redondo Beach Blvd, Unit 120, Gardena, CA 90247 and is open for business daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.