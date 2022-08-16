Friendly's Strikes Partnership with Revel Systems

Revel Systems, the market leading cloud-native point of sale (POS) and complete business management platform, today announced Friendly’s Restaurants has plans to implement Revel Enterprise at over 120 of its locations. The selection of Revel is part of a company-wide initiative by Friendly’s to drive innovation into restaurant operations to better meet the needs of today’s customer as well as improve operational efficiencies.

“Revel Enterprise was the clear choice for Friendly’s Restaurants given the platform's modern architecture, true open API, and extreme ease of use,” says Carissa De Santis, chief technology officer, Friendly’s. “We are very excited to give our restaurants the technology infrastructure they need to adapt quickly to changing customer expectations including new pick up options and mobile tableside ordering to improve speed of service, both designed to increase labor efficiencies and drive revenues.”

The Revel Enterprise open API enables large chains to easily integrate best-of-breed solutions to the Revel platform in order to deliver a custom solution that aligns with their strategic direction. As part of this implementation, Friendly's will leverage the Revel Enterprise open API to integrate third-party solutions for loyalty, back office support and online ordering management.

Friendly's Restaurants also selected Revel Enterprise for the platform’s user-friendly interface, low cost of ownership, scalability, and multi-location management capabilities.

“Revel continues to be the POS platform of choice for large chain restaurants who want to make the leap into the digital era by migrating from burdensome legacy systems to cloud solutions like Revel Enterprise,” says Greg Dukat, chief executive officer, Revel Systems. “We are thrilled with the opportunity to work with an iconic brand like Friendly’s Restaurants and play a key role as they continue to innovate across all aspects of their restaurant’s operations.”

Friendly’s Restaurants adds to the impressive list of large restaurant chains selecting Revel Enterprise, including: The Halal Guys, Dave’s Hot Chicken, Sajj Mediterranean, Rise Biscuits, FAT Brands, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Kung Fu Tea, Teriyaki Madness, Focus Brands, Lou Malnati’s, Erberts and Gerberts and more.

Revel will also support the launch of Friendly's Cafe, a fast-casual concept that aims to deliver beloved Friendly's menu items via a fast-casual service model that provides guests flexibility to order and pay at their own pace.