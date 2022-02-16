frios gourmet pops Aims to Double Footprint in 2022

Bringing brain freeze, sticky fingers and a sweet sugar rush everywhere it goes, frios gourmet pops is keeping things cool in 2022 with the announcement of a tactical franchise growth strategy catapulting the brand into new U.S. territories.

Cruising into the new year with its “Sweet Rides” (the moniker given to frios’ tie-dyed mobile frozen dessert trucks), and the momentum generated by the brand in 2021, frios gourmet pops aims to double its current footprint with 50 additional franchise units in the year ahead. With a number of openings and recently signed agreements already in the works in attractive Southern and Midwest markets, the emerging franchise brand is on track to reach new heights in 2022.

“There truly has never been a more exciting time to be a part of the frios family,” says Patti Rother, President of frios gourmet pops. “Since 2019, the brand’s focus has been to spread happiness on a stick and now we are growing our accomplished leadership team and increasing our franchise support and bottom line. With all of those elements in place, frios is ready to grow into new markets and enhance our presence in existing regions with franchise partners who are passionate about our mission and are looking to join an inspiring system. I know this will be a huge year for frios.”

After pivoting to its Sweet Ride mobile business model in 2020, frios has since built its number of open locations to nearly 50 units. Under the new model, frios franchise owners, also known as “Happiness Hustlers”, are able to travel to their customers, capitalize on events and community gatherings, hit new territories and expand their customer base, all while cruising in a colorful, tie-dye frios van. Additional revenue streams include adding carts to their portfolio as well as wholesale accounts within their territory.

The frios franchise model also allows entry-level and seasoned candidates alike the opportunity to spread happiness through its delicious desserts-on-a-stick in a number of highly-attractive U.S. territories. Unlike other more complicated franchise concepts in the food and beverage sector, the frios franchise model fits many owner-operator styles, from gen z entrepreneurs to full-time business professionals, veterans, retirees, and everything in between. frios prides itself on offering meaningful career opportunities to those from all walks of life, regardless of race, religion, or background. Whether a side gig or round-the-clock endeavor, frios “Happiness Hustlers” can thrive under the brand’s continuous training and support, reduced-risk investment (which entails no lease obligation, no construction oversight and minimal labor), high-profit margins, the flexibility to enjoy life the way they want to and lots of fun.

Prospective frios franchisees are innately entrepreneurial, gregarious, happy, talkative and have a true passion for giving back to their community. Entrepreneurs and franchise candidates looking to grow with frios should have some experience in business or restaurant operations, and have the ability to meet the brand’s investment requirements, which includes a $35,000 franchise fee, for a total estimated investment range of $89,400 - $175,400.

frios elicits magical moments of pause, nostalgia, and reminders of what brings people happiness. The dessert on a stick harnesses the ability to spark an instance where individuals can stop and relish in their moment of joy, no matter the environment. Offered in a wide variety of flavors, frios are made with quality ingredients and real fruit, empowering customers of all tastes to enjoy a frios and reminisce in the carefree days of childhood. Flavors include fruity signature options, creamy variations like the fan-favorite Blueberry Cheesecake, seasonal treats like Pumpkin Spice Latte, and even gluten-free, vegan, dairy-free, nut-free, soy and wheat-free frios offerings.