Frios Gourmet Pops to Award Free Popsicles to One Classroom

Frios Gourmet Pops, the largest popsicle franchise in the world, has announced the launch of its nationwide “Back to Happiness” contest, which will award one lucky classroom with free Frios pops for the whole school year.

Starting Monday, August 22, students, teachers, administrators, parents and staff are invited to nominate a classroom of their choice to win a school year-supply of free popsicles provided by Frios Gourmet Pops (one pop per student and teacher in the classroom per month for nine months or 40 pops max per month per nine months). Submissions will be collected through the Frios Gourmet Pops website: www.friospops.com/backtohappiness/ . Following the campaign close on September 19, Frios Gourmet Pops will select one nominated classroom based on entries describing why the classroom is deserving of the grand prize.

“At Frios, our goal is to deliver moments of magic and to spread happiness to our guests through our frozen desserts. The Back to Happiness contest will continue that mission in a unique way, giving teachers, students and school organizations a sweeter start to the year,” says Patti Rother, President of Frios Gourmet Pops. “We know that back-to-school season can be a trying change for many, and celebrating enthusiastic classrooms and their devoted teachers is the least we can do to make sure they start the year on a positive note.”

Driven by the mission to slow the heck down and feel the magic in every day, Frios Gourmet Pops offers tasty frozen desserts of all types, including creamy and fruity flavors, and pops for those looking for low sugar, dairy free, wheat free, soy free, nut free and dye free options. Since the brand’s inception in 2013, Frios has become known for crashing parties with its tasty frozen treats, and customers can book Frios Sweet Rides to sweeten events like birthdays, weddings, community gatherings celebrations of all sorts.