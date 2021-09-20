Frios Gourmet Pops Hires Ingrid Schneider as Chief Creative Officer

Frios Gourmet Pops – a mobile franchise system that sells happiness and popsicles for a living – announced a new hire that will continue to help drive the brand’s success to the next level. Frios Gourmet Pops welcomed Ingrid Schneider to the team as its new Chief Creative Officer.

Schneider will bring over 20 years of experience in the creative services space, serving an array of emerging brands in diverse roles. Prior to Frios, Schneider has built a robust career through blending her expertise in leadership, marketing, public relations, and creative processes with her passion for unique and exciting opportunities.

She has honed her craft through working within restaurant groups, comedy clubs, and even managing a band. Most recently she served as a partner and the Director of Operations for an automotive company building out four locations in four years. When it comes to leading, Schneider believes in blending intelligence with empathy, developing long-term relationships between brands and the communities they serve. Schneider is ready to hit the ground running with her new role at Frios Gourmet Pops, looking to help define the emerging brand.

“I am thrilled to become a member of the Frios team, as the brand provides and exciting concept with incredible promise,” says Schneider. “Popsicles provide such a novel and fun feeling. In addition, the mobile business concept, delectable flavors, and the leadership of Cliff Kennedy made this an irresistible opportunity.”

Franchising since 2018, Frios Gourmet Pops sells happiness and popsicles for a living, spreading joy in 12 states, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virgina. Frios prides itself on having an array of flavors available per month that can satisfy any cravings and dietary restrictions or preferences. Frios Gourmet Pops are guilt-free, with either the signature or carousel pop options, there are also many types of pops: creamy, fruity, no sugar added, gluten free, dye free, and vegan. For those concerned about allergies, there are also nut free, wheat free, soy free, and dairy free pops. Some flavors include: Cookies N' Cream, Blue Raspberry, Strawberry Mango, and Birthday Cake.

“We are looking forward to Ingrid joining Frios Gourmet Pops and the years of industry experience she brings to the table that will benefit us greatly,” says Cliff Kennedy, CEO of Frios Gourmet Pops. “There are incredibly exciting times ahead for our brand and what we are capable of doing with the help of Ingrid.”