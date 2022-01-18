frios gourmet pops Named Top Franchise

frios gourmet pops, bringing happiness, brain freeze, fun, and sticky fingers to customers across America with its innovative frozen desserts and “Sweet Rides”, has added another national distinction to its list of recent achievements.

Entrepreneur magazine ranked frios to its Top New Franchises of 2022 list, granting the emerging brand a spot at #35. The list highlights the year’s rising-star business opportunities within the franchising industry.

“We are pumped! Our frios family believes whole-heartedly in our mission to spread happiness, laughter and remind people to slow down and look for the magic in each day through the experience of a delicious frios treat. Receiving this acknowledgment from Entrepreneur is a testament to that mission and how hard our Happiness Hustlers have worked to share the vision with communities across the country in 2021,” says the brand’s fearless leader and president, Patti Rother. “This is merely the tip of the iceberg – the frios team has been strategizing on major plans for our brand in 2022 already, and we can’t wait to share all that we accomplish in the year ahead. We are so excited to spread joy, love, and happiness all across the country, while having a really kick-ass fun time.”

To be eligible for the Top New Franchises recognition, franchise concepts must have started franchising in 2016 or later and are ranked by objective, quantifiable criteria. All companies, regardless of size, are judged by the same standards including growth rate, financial strength, stability, startup costs, litigation, percentage of terminations and whether the company provides financing.

The frios franchise model allows entry-level and seasoned candidates alike the opportunity to ditch their desk jobs and spread happiness with their own mobile van franchise, also known as a "Sweet Ride," in a number of highly- attractive U.S. territories. As “Happiness Hustlers,” frios franchisees are innately entrepreneurial, gregarious, happy, and talkative with a passion for giving back to their community.

frios elicits magical moments of pause, nostalgia, and reminders of what brings people bliss. The dessert on a stick harnesses the ability to spark an instance where individuals can stop and relish in their moment of joy, no matter the environment. Offered in a wide variety of gourmet flavors, like blueberry cheesecake, or key lime pie, frios are made with quality ingredients and real fruit, empowering customers of all tastes to enjoy a frios and reminisce in the carefree days of childhood.

Entrepreneurially spirited individuals interested in investing in the handmade frozen treat franchise will find support in its growing executive team of creative and knowledgeable professionals. Those interested in owning a frios gourmet pops franchise should commit to investing between $84,850 and $172,900. Plus, frios is a proud partner of the VetFran program, granting approved candidates 10% off of the total franchise fee.