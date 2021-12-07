Frios Gourmet Pops Names Patti Rother President

Bringing happiness, fun, and moments of joy to customers across America with its "Sweet Rides" and frozen desserts on a stick, frios gourmet pops announced that it has named Patti Rother to the role of president. Rother will oversee the company's operations, marketing, franchise development, and innovation while also leading the charge on initiatives around charity and diversity, values that have positioned frios as a profitable and fun business opportunity for investors of all backgrounds.

"Over the years, my career has allowed me to help others create their own wealth through franchising, and now as President of frios, I get to continue that mission with a brand that offers an affordable model and a passion for FUN." Rother has more than 15 years of experience in the franchising world. "I believe whole-heartedly in frios. It is a refreshingly approachable franchise for the average person – candidates don't need a million dollars to buy in, thanks to the low investment and mobile format. It's a company that focuses on nostalgia, fun, and happiness; I've experienced this all first hand. The taste of my favorite frios, Creamy Coconut, immediately transported me to a beach on Long Island and a memory I have of me and my dad enjoying ice cream there when I was a kid. He'd get the banana flavor, and though I never liked bananas, I wanted to be just like him, so I'd get the next closest thing: a coconut fruit pop. It's beautiful how a frozen dessert can bring me back to my dad who I lost as a child, and warm my heart and make me cry in the same moment. We live for these moments at frios.”

Throughout the last 14 months, frios has had its foot on the gas pedal of franchise expansion with the rollout of 25 new "Sweet Rides" and multiple signed development deals. In 2021, the company announced the signing of several franchise agreements to bring more "Happiness Hustlers", the playful name for frios franchisees, to key U.S. markets including Georgia, South Carolina, Texas, Florida, and West Virginia. Now, CEO Cliff Kennedy is building a company infrastructure to solidify the brand's current and future franchise operations while staying true to frios' mission of not compromising for anything but the best.

"I knew Patti was the perfect fit to be frios President ultimately from the moment I met her—she is incredibly smart, well-regarded in the field, and has built a brand for herself as a total badass woman dominating franchising. She is the goat. We've been pursuing her for this role for about a year," said Kennedy. "The heart Patti has for justice, equality, and goodwill reflects the values I instilled in the frios model when I bought the company. Now, our emerging brand has the advantage of expanding under her unmatched leadership. With Patti aboard our growing executive team of creative, inspiring, and knowledgeable professionals, frios is now on the cusp of incredible advancements in franchise development, franchisee support, marketing, operations, and so much more."

The frios franchise model allows entry-level and seasoned candidates alike the opportunity to spread Happiness with their own "Sweet Ride" in a number of highly- attractive U.S. territories. As “Happiness Hustlers,” frios franchisees are innately entrepreneurial, gregarious, happy, and talkative with a passion for giving back to their community.

Unlike other more complicated franchise concepts in the food and beverage sector, the frios business model fits many owner-operator styles, from gen z entrepreneurs to full-time business professionals, veterans, retirees, and everything in between. frios prides itself on offering meaningful career opportunities to those from all walks of life, regardless of race, religion, or background. Whether a side gig or round-the-clock endeavor, frios "Happiness Hustlers" can thrive under the guaranteed flexibility of a mobile van focused “Sweet Ride,” reduced-risk investment, which entails no lease obligation, no construction oversight, minimal labor, high-profit margins, and LOTS of fun.

frios elicits magical moments of pause, nostalgia, and reminders of what brings people happiness. The dessert on a stick harnesses the ability to spark an instance where individuals can stop and relish in their moment of joy, no matter the environment. Offered in a wide variety of flavors, frios are made with quality ingredients and real fruit, empowering customers of all tastes to enjoy a frios and reminisce in the carefree days of childhood.

“I am looking forward to my ‘sweet ride’ with frios, and experiencing lots of brain freeze and sticky fingers,” said Rother. “The best is yet to come.”