Frios Gourmet Pops, the hand-poured ice pop brand on a mission to deliver happiness, is entering a new chapter of growth with fresh franchising opportunities available across the country. With 108 locations already open—including 10 new Sweet Rides hitting the streets so far in 2025—the brand is aiming to add 25 more this year. Frios is calling on bold, community-minded entrepreneurs—aka Happiness Hustlers—to join the movement and bring our colorful, gourmet pops to cities nationwide, with special focus on sunny spots like Houston, Austin, and New Orleans.

As a mobile brand with no brick-and-mortar storefronts, Frios offers a unique and flexible path to business ownership. With a low upfront investment, multiple entry points, and a quick-start model, new franchisees can begin selling pops immediately after completing the brand’s monthly training program—often just a few short weeks after signing on. It’s a fast, fun way for entrepreneurs to break into the growing frozen novelty space, backed by a community-focused support system that’s all about spreading joy.

Frios franchisees can choose from three fleet options based on their goals and initial investment budget—the Sweet Ride van, the Happiness Hauler trailer, or a classic Nelson Cart. This tiered entry model lowers the barrier to ownership, making it easier for more people to start their own business without a prohibitive upfront investment. As their business grows, franchisees can upgrade or expand their fleet, creating a scalable path to success that fits their unique market and pace.

“Cliff Kennedy calls it the most expensive popsicle of his life—he bought a Frios pop while stuck in traffic and ended up buying the whole company,” said Jen Rogers, Brand President of Frios Gourmet Pops. “That one moment sparked our culture of fun, hustle, and thinking outside the box. We want our Happiness Hustlers to feel heard, supported, and part of something bigger.”

Community and collaboration remain central to the brand. The latest flavor launch—Chocolate Peanut Butter—was inspired by franchisee feedback, developed by the Frios team, and voted into the lineup by the entire franchise network. It’s a clear reflection of Frios’ commitment to family-friendly fun, franchisee empowerment, and meaningful community engagement.

Frios offers a variety of pops for people with dietary restrictions, including options that are no sugar added, dye-free, allergen-free, and gluten-free— made with a focus on real fruit and fresh ingredients. The brand’s commitment to spreading happiness to everyone has expanded with the launch of the Frios Plus line.

The Frios Plus Protein pops were designed with hospital patients, nursing home residents, and others in mind who may need help meeting their daily protein needs. They’re also a great option for anyone looking to add a little extra nutrition to their day—without giving up the fun of a frozen treat.

Frios is proud to have a diverse crew of Happiness Hustlers—from military veterans and families to first-time business owners and seasoned entrepreneurs. Whether it’s a Gen Z go-getter diving into their first venture or a retiree looking to stay active and make meaningful connections, there’s room for everyone in the Frios family. As a simple, family-friendly business, Frios makes it easy for parents and kids to work side by side, building something special together—not just passing down a business years later, but creating a legacy from day one.