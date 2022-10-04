Frios Gourmet Pops Signs Franchise Deal in Texas

Frios Gourmet Pops, the tie-dye for frozen dessert franchise with a fleet of colorful mobile vans, also referred to as Sweet Rides, across the U.S., has announced a recently signed franchise agreement to roll out a new Sweet Ride in Permian Basin with local residents and entrepreneurs, Tabitha and Hector Garcia. The new venture will bring happiness on a stick to community members in Midland, Odessa and Andrews through the Garcias’ mobile Frios location, delivering sticky fingers and a reminder for guests to slow down and enjoy the magic in every day through a Frios pop.

As the brand’s first multi-unit franchisees, the Garcias are planning to unveil their first Frios Sweet Ride this fall, which will serve customers throughout Permian Basin and the surrounding area. Upon the opening, Frios fans will also have the chance to book a Sweet Ride to crash their parties and celebrations, such as weddings, birthdays, quinceañeras, community gatherings and more.

“There is so much negativity in the world these days, and we’re proud to be a part of a franchise concept that prioritizes bringing happiness to others through the way our products make our customers feel,” says Tabitha Garcia, owner of Frios Midland and Odessa. “No matter your age, background or environment, one taste of a Frios pop can immediately transport you to a nostalgic place, reminding you of the sweet memories of childhood and igniting that same feeling of excitement you had as a kid hearing the ice cream truck down the street.”

Alongside Tabitha’s professional background in customer service, Hector previously served in the Air Force as a pediatrician. Tabitha looks forward to providing excellent hospitality in a people-facing role, while Hector is thrilled to continue making a difference in the lives of children. The couple’s three children will also be involved in helping with the family business in their free time.

With its mission to sell happiness on a stick, Frios’ commitment to giving back to local communities stands at the forefront of the band’s values. Each Frios owner, also known as a Happiness Hustler, pledges to donate and contribute to a local charitable partner upon rolling out a new Sweet Ride. In addition to the company’s already established, nationwide philanthropy partnerships, Tabitha and Hector will also carry the tradition to lead goodwill initiatives in the Midland and Odessa communities.

Driven by the mission to slow the heck down and feel the magic in every day, Frios gourmet pops offers tasty frozen desserts of all types, including creamy and fruity flavors, and pops for those looking for low sugar, dairy free, wheat free, soy free, nut free and dye free options.

Frios elicits magical moments of pause, nostalgia, and reminders of what brings people happiness. The dessert on a stick harnesses the ability to spark an instance where individuals can stop and relish in their moment of joy, no matter the environment. Offered in a wide variety of flavors, Frios are made with quality ingredients and real fruit, empowering customers of all tastes to enjoy a Frios and reminisce in the carefree days of childhood.