Frios Gourmet Pops, the hand-poured ice pop brand on a mission to deliver happiness, has unveiled the Frios Plus collection to deliver pops to people looking for more in a sweet treat. The first of this exciting product line to be revealed, and containing up to 17 grams of protein, is the Frios Plus Protein pop.

The new Plus Protein Pop was inspired by elderly care patients needing assistance in meeting their daily caloric intake with something more exciting and tastier than a protein shake. The pops were also designed for kids undergoing or recovering from treatment, a long stay at the hospital, or even picky eaters in need of extra protein.

“I couldn’t be any happier to announce the launch of Frios Plus after years in the making, said Cliff Kennedy, CEO of Frios Gourmet Pops. “With Frios Plus, we’re not just launching an exciting new product for our customers, but opening up an entirely new demographic for our Happiness Hustlers [franchise owners]. This is just the beginning of a great new line of innovation that brings excitement to both our franchise owners and their communities.”

The Plus Protein pops are being sold wholesale to gyms, elder care facilities, and hospitals, and are available on the Sweet Ride, Frios Carts, and for events. With plans for future additional enhancements, Frios looks forward to expanding the Frios Plus line with innovative ingredients like electrolytes or vegetables.

“With the added focus on protein and nutrition, we’re now able to connect with gyms, health centers, and wellness programs in ways we hadn’t before,” said Kristy Keiffer, Frios franchise owner in Cullman, AL. “It’s allowing us to reach a whole new customer base while still delivering the fun and delicious experience Frios is known for.”

Frios offers a variety of pops for people with dietary restrictions, including options that are no sugar added, dye-free, allergen-free, and gluten-free— made with a focus on real fruit and fresh ingredients. The brand’s commitment to spreading happiness to everyone has expanded with the launch of the Frios Plus line.

Frios is proud to have a diverse crew of Happiness Hustlers—from military veterans and families to first-time business owners and seasoned entrepreneurs. Whether it’s a Gen Z go-getter diving into their first venture or a retiree looking to stay active and make meaningful connections, there’s room for everyone in the Frios family. As a simple, family-friendly business, Frios makes it easy for parents and kids to work side by side, building something special together—not just passing down a business years later, but creating a legacy from day one. To learn more about Frios Gourmet Pops, please visit https://friospops.com/.