Frisch's Big Boy Partners with DailyPay

Frisch’s Big Boy, the 75-year-old American comfort food and casual-themed restaurant brand, announced its partnership with DailyPay–the leading provider of on-demand pay. Through the partnership, Frisch’s Big Boy’s employees have access to an important financial wellness benefit that allows them to access their earned pay after completing each shift.

“Frisch’s is committed to creating an exceptional experience for our valued team members. By partnering with DailyPay, we can provide our 3,000+ team members with peace of mind with the financial wellness that DailyPay offers,” says Jamie Bowling, Director of Human Resources at Frisch’s Big Boy. “Equipping our team members to access a portion of their paycheck in advance of payday is a game changer. This benefit allows our team members to focus on themselves and their families which ultimately provides them security and allows them to then provide genuine care for our guests.”

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Frisch’s Big Boy is among the latest quick-service employers to add on-demand pay to its suite of benefits.

Understanding that life happens between paychecks, Frisch’s Big Boy has eliminated the need for employees to wait weeks on end to receive the pay they’ve already earned. With DailyPay, employees have the power to save, spend and invest on their own schedule. According to research conducted by the Mercator Advisory Group commissioned by DailyPay, 77% of users said that DailyPay’s on-demand pay benefit helps them save money by avoiding other more expensive alternatives to handle expenses.