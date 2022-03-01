Frontline International's Cooking Oil Management System Wins Kitchen Innovations Award

Frontline International is proud to be honored as a recipient of the 2022 Kitchen Innovations (KI) Award for its Kitchen Controller cooking oil management system. This is the third Kitchen Innovations Award won by Frontline in its history (previous wins came in 2012 for its EZ Oil direct-plumb automatic fresh oil dispensing system and 2013 for the M3 cooking oil data management system).

More than filtration, the Kitchen Controller system, developed by Frontline in partnership with Cargill, is an end-to-end automated oil management system that monitors oil quality via a hand-held fry-vat sensor and communicates condition and recommended actions to help extend oil life, such as skimming, topping off or changing out. Change-outs are push-button automated and touchless. Managers can remotely monitor functions and verify recommendations are being performed.

“Frontline International is pleased to be recognized with its third Kitchen Innovations Award for the Kitchen Controller System,” said John Palazzo, president of Frontline. “Our business was founded on helping foodservice kitchens find safer, more efficient, and more profitable methods of using their cooking oil, and honors like this demonstrate we’ve succeeded while encouraging us to further that mission.”

The National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show announced the 2022 recipients of the Kitchen Innovations (KI) Awards, which recognizes the year’s most forward-thinking and cutting-edge innovations that meaningfully improve foodservice operations. The National Restaurant Association Show is the premier event to learn about foodservice technology innovations, unique ingredients, and emerging trends in the restaurant industry, and will take place May 21-24, 2022, at McCormick Place in Chicago.

In a press release, Tom Cindric, president of Winsight Exhibitions, which produces the NRA Show, says, “Congratulations to the recipients of the 2022 Kitchen Innovations Awards. Each year, I’m eager to visit the KI Showroom to see how equipment advancements like these are contributing to improving operations by increasing efficiency and productivity, and ultimately supporting business growth.”

Frontline is attending the NRA show at Booth 1440 in the South Building. Attendees are invited to visit the booth to see live demonstrations of the KI Award-winning Kitchen Controller System.