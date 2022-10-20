Frutta Bowls Encourages Customization with Five New Options

Frutta Bowls, a WOWorks brand and superfoods fast casual franchise, announced it will give guests the freedom to eat more creatively by encouraging them to customize their Bowls. The brand is also adding five new Boosts for guests to add additional supplements to their menu items.

Frutta Bowls guests now have the option to customize their bowl, starting with the choice of one of their five bases: Acai, Pitaya, Green, Greek Yogurt or Oatmeal. Next, they’ll have the option to add their choice of granola, three fruits, and two toppings. The customization provides guests the opportunity to experiment with different flavors and ingredient combinations, as well as cater to their personal preferences and dietary needs.

Frutta Bowls is also introducing five new Boosts that can be added to any Bowl or Smoothie. The Boosts are designed to provide guests extra supplements and enhance their immunities as temperatures begin to drop. The new Boosts are: Energy, Collagen, Immune, Probiotic, and Multi-Vitamin.

“Bringing bowl customization and new Boosts to our guests is something that’s really important to us,” says Lauriena Bornstein, Chief Brand Officer of Frutta Bowls, Saladworks and Zoup! Eatery. “Allowing for creativity and catering to specific dietary needs is something we hope our guests are excited about because we certainly are!”

Frutta Bowls goes beyond providing flavorful snacks and meals – it provides guests with nutritious and healthy ingredients intended to fuel the mind and body so guests leave feeling reenergized to accomplish their goals for the day. Packed with vitamin-rich ingredients and superfoods like acai, pitaya, kale and a multitude of grains, fruits, vegetables, and nuts, the menu of customizable bowls, smoothies, toast, and protein bites also help boost your immunity levels and provide necessary nutrients.

Frutta Bowls restaurants offers online ordering and delivery through Frutta Bowls or their rewards program as well as third-party delivery services such as Uber Eats, GrubHub and Door Dash. Guests can join the Frutta Bowls Rewards program and download the app for exclusive, members-only rewards, special offers and guest perks. In addition, a full array of catering options are available to feed any size group with fresh, flavorful and nutritious menu items – from in-home gatherings to office parties or special events