Frutta Bowls Partners with Urban Eatery SteelCraft to Open in California

Frutta Bowls, a WOWorks brand and the nation’s fastest-growing superfoods cafe franchise, has partnered with SteelCraft, a trendy outdoor eatery concept using shipping containers as the base of its design. Through the agreement, Frutta Bowls will debut its first restaurant in California late summer.

SteelCraft, based in Long Beach, CA, opened its first location in 2017 and has since become a go-to destination in the community due to events and strong neighborhood engagement. With its close placement of shipping containers, SteelCraft gives guests the ability to enjoy trendy food options, live music, and a fun outdoor atmosphere. SteelCraft is bringing on Frutta Bowls for its colorful and healthy menu items that align with their guests’ preferences to balance indulgence with nutrition. For Frutta Bowls, SteelCraft’s high foot traffic and California’s climate makes this vertical an excellent growth opportunity.

The debut will allow Frutta Bowls to experiment entering new markets with a less-costly footprint. Non-traditional growth across all of the WOWorks family of restaurant brands – which include Saladworks, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and The Simple Greek – is a key factor on the company’s growth plan. With Frutta Bowls’ focus on providing quality, “better-for-you” foods, WOWorks expects Frutta Bowls will not only fit in this new concept but also successfully operate in the unique space.

“We are excited about this partnership because we know both Frutta Bowls and SteelCraft are perfect for each other. Frutta Bowls’ fresh, high-quality and flavorful menu items like acai bowls, pitaya bowls, smoothies, toasts and protein bites are on-trend with California’s climate and guest lifestyles,” says Mark Mears, Chief Marketing Officer of WOWorks, parent company of Frutta Bowls. “We believe the unique low-cost footprint and high foot traffic opportunity associated with this restaurant debut will help introduce the Frutta Bowls brand to a new guest base and will open up many more development options on the West Coast.”