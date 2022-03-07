Fuddruckers Offering Plant-Based Chicken in Select Locations

Fuddruckers Restaurants announced the debut of new combo menus at 14 Fuddruckers, Black Titan Holdings LLC, restaurant locations, featuring gourmet plant-based offerings, exclusively developed for Fuddruckers.

Nicholas Perkins, Chief Executive Officer of Fuddruckers says, "Fuddruckers mission has always been to inspire guests to build their own World's Greatest Hamburgers and experience by delivering uncompromising quality and in-your-face freshness. For the first time ever, we are proud to enhance our commitment by extending plant-based healthy options for customers."

Perkins adds, "As plant-based menu items continue to grow in popularity, we are excited to have partnered with BEYOND MEAT, GOOD PLANeT Foods, Meatless Farm and Hooray Foods. We believe these are the best brands in the business and together we've devised delicious plant-based items, that will delight vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians and even meat-eaters."

Participating Locations – Black Titan Holdings LLC

Texas

Houston: 2400B South MacGregor Way

Houston: 7250 Highway 6 North

Houston: 3929 Southwest Freeway

Houston: 13010 North West Freeway

Kingwood: 4360 Kingwood Drive

Stafford: 11445 Fountain Lake Drive

Tomball: 8510 Creekside Forest Drive

Arizona

Glendale: 7704 West Bell Road

Mesa: 6455 E. Southern Avenue

Phoenix: 8941 North Black Canyon Highway

Tempe: 7470 S. Priest Drive

Kansas

Kansas City: 1705 Village West Parkway

Missouri

St. Louis: 10752 Sunset Hill Plaza

Virginia

Woodbridge: 14000 Foulger Square