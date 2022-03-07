Fuddruckers Offering Plant-Based Chicken in Select Locations

Fuddruckers Restaurants announced the debut of new combo menus at 14 Fuddruckers, Black Titan Holdings LLC, restaurant locations, featuring gourmet plant-based offerings, exclusively developed for Fuddruckers.
Nicholas Perkins, Chief Executive Officer of Fuddruckers says, "Fuddruckers mission has always been to inspire guests to build their own World's Greatest Hamburgers and experience by delivering uncompromising quality and in-your-face freshness. For the first time ever, we are proud to enhance our commitment by extending plant-based healthy options for customers."
Perkins adds, "As plant-based menu items continue to grow in popularity, we are excited to have partnered with BEYOND MEAT, GOOD PLANeT Foods, Meatless Farm and Hooray Foods. We believe these are the best brands in the business and together we've devised delicious plant-based items, that will delight vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians and even meat-eaters."
Participating Locations – Black Titan Holdings LLC
Texas
Houston: 2400B South MacGregor Way
Houston: 7250 Highway 6 North
Houston: 3929 Southwest Freeway
Houston: 13010 North West Freeway
Kingwood: 4360 Kingwood Drive
Stafford: 11445 Fountain Lake Drive
Tomball: 8510 Creekside Forest Drive
Arizona
Glendale: 7704 West Bell Road
Mesa: 6455 E. Southern Avenue
Phoenix: 8941 North Black Canyon Highway
Tempe: 7470 S. Priest Drive
Kansas
Kansas City: 1705 Village West Parkway
Missouri
St. Louis: 10752 Sunset Hill Plaza
Virginia
Woodbridge: 14000 Foulger Square