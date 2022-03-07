    Fuddruckers Offering Plant-Based Chicken in Select Locations

    Industry News | March 7, 2022

    Fuddruckers Restaurants announced the debut of new combo menus at 14 Fuddruckers, Black Titan Holdings LLC, restaurant locations, featuring gourmet plant-based offerings, exclusively developed for Fuddruckers.

    Nicholas Perkins, Chief Executive Officer of Fuddruckers says, "Fuddruckers mission has always been to inspire guests to build their own World's Greatest Hamburgers and experience by delivering uncompromising quality and in-your-face freshness. For the first time ever, we are proud to enhance our commitment by extending plant-based healthy options for customers."

    Perkins adds, "As plant-based menu items continue to grow in popularity, we are excited to have partnered with BEYOND MEAT, GOOD PLANeT Foods, Meatless Farm and Hooray Foods. We believe these are the best brands in the business and together we've devised delicious plant-based items, that will delight vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians and even meat-eaters."

    Participating Locations – Black Titan Holdings LLC

    Texas

    Houston: 2400B South MacGregor Way

    Houston: 7250 Highway 6 North

    Houston: 3929 Southwest Freeway

    Houston: 13010 North West Freeway

    Kingwood: 4360 Kingwood Drive

    Stafford: 11445 Fountain Lake Drive

    Tomball: 8510 Creekside Forest Drive

    Arizona

    Glendale: 7704 West Bell Road

    Mesa: 6455 E. Southern Avenue

    Phoenix: 8941 North Black Canyon Highway

    Tempe: 7470 S. Priest Drive

    Kansas

    Kansas City: 1705 Village West Parkway

    Missouri

    St. Louis: 10752 Sunset Hill Plaza

    Virginia

    Woodbridge: 14000 Foulger Square

