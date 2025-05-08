Fuego Tortilla Grill, the fast casual concept inspired by Mexican flavors and the generous spirit of Texas, is firing up its range of rewards with the launch of a brand-new loyalty program and website designed to give its guests even more. A mile marker for the growing restaurant brand, these live digital upgrades lay the groundwork for its future expansion and personalized guest engagement.

“At Fuego Tortilla Grill, we’ve always believed in going big on flavor and never holding back. Whether you’re dining in, picking up, or ordering through the app, our guests know to expect a fully loaded experience, and that’s what keeps them coming back. That’s the spirit we are bringing to our digital transformation,” said Adam Griffith, VP of Technology at Uncommon Brands. “Our fans are loyal. This isn’t their first rodeo, and we want to give them a loyalty experience that feels just as thoughtful and satisfying as the food they love.”

Load Up on Chips, Queso and Points with Loyalty Powered by Thanx

Fuego Tortilla Grill has teamed up with Thanx as its partner for this next phase of digital growth. The platform offers an all-in-one solution for guest loyalty, CRM, email marketing, segmentation, web ordering, and a sleek white-label mobile app builder, giving Fuego a single tool to power both engagement and commerce.

Fuego’s new loyalty program rewards from the first bite:

Get free chips and queso just for signing up

Earn 1 point for every $1 spent

Redeem 100 points for any taco on the menu

Points can be redeemed via Fuego’s new mobile app or online ordering platform. And this is just the beginning. Fuego plans to expand redemption options in the future with a whole lot more to enjoy.

“There are very few platforms that offer all of these capabilities in one place,” Griffith added. “Thanx allows us to personalize the Fuego experience, understand what our guests love, and offer them even more of it.”

A Not-So-Average Website for Your Not-So-Average Tex-Mex Brand

Today, the brand reveals an all-new website that captures the uncommon essence of Fuego Tortilla Grill with re-energized colors, graphics and photos that feature its fiery menu and personality. The site, powered by Squarespace, is designed to make it easier than ever for guests to browse the menu, order online, and earn points for their love of Fuego, all while supporting the brand’s continued growth.

The Right Tech for the Fuego You Want, When You Want It

For Fuego Tortilla Grill, the launch of its new loyalty program and website represents a larger investment in how the brand connects with its guests—one that prioritizes personalization, relevance, and real-time engagement.

“With this new foundation, we’re ready to connect with guests on a deeper level,” said Griffith. “The future of martech is about delivering the right value, to the right guest, at the right time. With our wide-ranging menu available 24 hours, 6 days a week, that is precisely what Fuego is here to serve, and why I believe this investment will reward in Texas-sized proportions for the brand.”

The loyalty program and new website are now live.