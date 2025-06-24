Fuego Tortilla Grill, the fast-casual concept inspired by bold Mexican flavors and the generous spirit of Texas, is cooling things down and cranking up the flavor with the launch of its new, limited-time Watermelon Margarita. Available June 24 through August 26, 2025 for just $5, this seasonal sip is bursting with fresh flavor and made for the upcoming, hot summer days.

Crafted with real watermelon purée, Sauza Tequila, Paula’s Orange Liqueur, fresh squeezed lime juice, Madhava agave, and a splash of water, the Watermelon Margarita offers a bright, balanced taste that pairs perfectly with Fuego’s craveable tacos. Guests can enjoy their margarita frozen or on the rocks, in sizes made for any kind of day:

Cup: 16 oz

16 oz Lil Bag: 48 oz

48 oz Big Bag: 96 oz

“Watermelon is a classic summer staple, and we knew it deserved a spot on the Fuego menu,” said Garrett Mills, CEO of Uncommon Brands, the holding company that owns Fuego Tortilla Grill. “This is the first summer we’re offering margaritas, so we wanted to kick things off with something fun and fresh. Our new Watermelon Margarita is full of flavor, ice-cold and made to pair perfectly with our fully loaded tacos.”

Fuego’s margaritas are also available to-go and drive through, making it easy to bring the Fuego experience wherever summer takes you.

Additionally, fans can also earn rewards through the brand’s new loyalty program, available via the mobile app or online. Guests earn 1 point for every $1 spent, with 100 points redeemable for a free taco. New members even get free chips and queso just for signing up.

To learn more or find your nearest Fuego location, visit www.fuegotortillagrill.com.

*Must be 21+.

**Alcohol is not available at the College Station, TX location.