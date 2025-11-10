The wait is over, Fayetteville. Fuego Tortilla Grill, a fast-casual favorite known for its roasted poblano queso, creative tacos and handmade tortillas, is finally crossing state lines. The restaurant with a cult following across college towns will open its first location outside of the Lone Star State on Monday, Dec. 16, followed by a grand opening celebration on Tuesday, Jan. 13.

Renowned for its bold flavors and “más es más” approach to dining, Fuego delivers a one-of-a-kind experience where more is always on the table. More flavor. More hospitality. More reasons to come back. Beloved across Texas for its craveable tacos Fuego’s arrival in Fayetteville marks a major milestone, the start of its expansion across the South.

“Fayetteville is the perfect place to start our next chapter,” said Garrett Mills, CEO of Uncommon Brands. “College towns are part of Fuego’s DNA. It’s where our story began and where our fans first made us a part of their everyday lives. Expanding into a new state is a big moment for the brand, and we couldn’t imagine a better community to share it with.”

At its core, Fuego is about bringing people together over bold flavors, any time of day or night. The Fayetteville restaurant will carry on that tradition, staying true to its roots with 24/6 service, made-from-scratch favorites and an updated menu featuring new items like the Papa Chorizo breakfast taco with chorizo and potatoes, smoked brisket nachos, two new pork tacos, the 9 Juan Juan and Green Chile Carnitas, and tres leches churros for a sweet finish.

To mark the opening, the first 100 guests in line will take home a limited-edition Fuego T-shirt, and, while supplies last, margaritas will be served in commemorative Fuego Tortilla Grill cups. Plus, the first 20 guests will win one of Fuego’s most coveted prizes: free queso for an entire year. All guests can also enjoy free breakfast tacos from 7 to 9 a.m. on opening day.

The Fayetteville location will bring approximately 50 new jobs to Northwest Arkansas. Fuego is hiring for all positions and offers team members competitive pay, flexible scheduling and opportunities to grow with a rapidly expanding restaurant brand. Applicants can apply online at fuegotortillagrill.com/careers.

Guests can follow the countdown to opening day and get a behind-the-scenes look at the new restaurant on Instagram at @fuegotortilla.