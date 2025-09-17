Fuego Tortilla Grill, a Texas-based fast-casual concept known for its roasted poblano queso and creative tacos, will open its fifth location in the Lone Star State in Burleson on Tuesday, Oct. 14, at 7 a.m. Renowned for bold flavors and a “más es más” approach to dining, Fuego delivers a one-of-a-kind experience where more is always on the table. More flavor, more hospitality and more reasons to come back.

The Burleson restaurant will debut with an updated menu while continuing the brand’s commitment to serving bold flavors inspired by Mexico and made fresh in Texas. Highlights include the new Papa Chorizo breakfast taco with chorizo and potatoes, smoked brisket nachos, two new pork tacos, the 9 Juan Juan and Green Chile Carnitas and tres leches churros for a sweet finish. Every taco starts with a tortilla made from scratch in-house, ground, pressed and cooked fresh daily, and is served with bold salsas and queso that have become a cult favorite across the state. Fuego knows cravings don’t stick to business hours, which is why the restaurant will stay true to its roots, open 24/6, day and night, every day but Monday.

To mark the opening, the first 100 guests in line will take home a limited-edition Fuego T-shirt, and the first 20 guests will win one of Fuego’s most coveted prizes: free queso for an entire year. All guests can also enjoy free breakfast tacos from 7 to 9 a.m. on opening day.

“Burleson is the perfect place for Fuego’s next chapter,” said Garrett Mills, CEO of Uncommon Brands. “Since acquiring the brand last year, we’ve focused on honoring what people already love about Fuego while thoughtfully expanding into new communities. This city stands out for its strong sense of connection and energy, and we’re excited to be opening our doors here. Whether it’s lunch with family, late-night cravings with friends or a quick stop on the way to work, we want Fuego to feel like home.”

The Burleson location will bring approximately 50 new jobs to North Texas. Fuego is hiring for all positions and offers team members competitive pay, flexible scheduling and opportunities to grow with a rapidly expanding restaurant brand.