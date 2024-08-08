Fuel Counter announced the grand opening of its third location, set to take place on Monday, August 13th, at 11:00 AM. The new restaurant is located at 33 Holland Dr., Gallipolis, OH, and is poised to become a vibrant addition to the local dining scene. In celebration of the grand opening, the first 10 paying customers will win free Fuel Counter for a year!

Owned and operated by Xavier and Jennifer Staggs, the new Fuel Counter brings a unique and delicious experience to Gallipolis. The couple, passionate about creating memorable dining experiences, has successfully opened two previous locations and are excited to expand their presence in Ohio.

Fuel Counter is a rapidly growing fast-casual restaurant concept known for its innovative and health-conscious menu. Specializing in a unique build-your-own experience, Fuel Counter offers a wide array of options that allow guests to tap into their creativity and satisfy every palate. Customers have complete control over their dining experience, crafting meals tailored to their tastes while trusting Fuel Counter to deliver great taste and nutrition.

From hearty protein wraps to fresh salads and pizza, each dish is crafted with the highest quality ingredients to fuel your day. Eating well shouldn’t feel like a chore – at Fuel Counter, it’s a lifestyle we celebrate and strive to make easier for the community.

“At Fuel Counter, we’re passionate about empowering our customers to create something just for them,” said Jennifer Staggs, co-owner of Fuel Counter. “We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy a meal that is not only delicious but also aligns with their personal wellness goals. We’re excited to bring this experience to Gallipolis and become part of the community.”

Whether you’re looking for a quick lunch, a family dinner, or a nutritious meal on the go, Fuel Counter is committed to providing exceptional food and service. The new Gallipolis location will feature a welcoming and modern atmosphere, making it the perfect place for locals and visitors alike to enjoy a delicious and satisfying meal. Join Xavier and Jennifer Staggs at Fuel Counter’s grand opening on August 13th and experience the excitement firsthand.