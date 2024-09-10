fuku, the spicy fried chicken concept created by David Chang, has added a new location on the west coast at Crypto.com Arena. This partnership, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, is the brand’s first presence in the Greater Los Angeles area and will go live during the NBA and NHL home openers with the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 22 and LA Kings on Oct. 24. fuku is forging an accelerated growth strategy and now has 23 locations in 15 major stadiums and arenas across the U.S. and counting.

“We’re excited to launch fuku at Crypto.com Arena, a milestone for us to be at such a renowned sports and entertainment venue and can’t wait for Los Angeles area fans and foodies to get their fuku experience,” says Claudia Lezcano, CEO of fuku. “We’re growing quickly and value our continued partnership with Levy Restaurants for the opportunity to reach more audiences in this part of the country.”

Visitors at Crypto.com Arena can now enjoy fuku’s signature menu items including: the OG Sando, Sweet + Spicy Sando, Tenders and Sweet + Spicy Tenders and Waffle Fries, with fuku mayo, ranch and honey mustard sauces.

“The fan experience has really changed when you attend a sports event or concert, and consumers are savvy and demand a higher quality product,” notes David Chang, chef and media entrepreneur. “I’m excited that fuku is part of this trend to uplevel this experience for everyone as venues like Crypto.com Arena continue to evolve by providing a wider variety of dining options.”

“As Crypto.com Arena celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2024, we’re elated to welcome David Chang and fuku to our newly renovated City View Terrace,” said Lee Zeidman, President of Crypto.com Arena, Peacock Theater and L.A. LIVE. “Fans coming in for a game or concert will be able to enjoy some of fuku’s most popular menu items while taking in stunning views of L.A. LIVE and Downtown Los Angeles.”

“As we continually elevate the guest experience at Crypto.com Arena, adding fuku to our culinary offerings felt like a perfect match,” said Josh Veilleux, senior vice president, AEG Global Partnerships. “This partnership brings a beloved brand from one of the country’s most innovative chefs right to our fans, aligning with our vision to provide unique and memorable food experiences that match the energy and excitement of our events.”