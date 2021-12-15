Fuku and Kitchen United Announce National Partnership

David Chang’s Fuku and ghost kitchen industry leader Kitchen United announced a national partnership, kicking off with Fuku’s new digs at Kitchen United MIX on Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade.

Fuku opens its doors today at 1315 3rd Street, a food hall space where Fuku once operated. The all-new Kitchen United MIX location features multiple buzz-worthy restaurant concepts and offers its guests a “Multi-Restaurant Ordering” to-go experience.

Fuku’s menu of spicy fried chicken sandos, fingers, chicken burger, and waffle fries will be available for pickup and delivery via the Kitchen United MIX platform and third-party delivery platforms.

Part of a larger national partnership deal, Fuku will expand to new and existing Kitchen United MIX locations across the West Coast, Midwest, Texas, and Fuku’s hometown of New York City.

“Kitchen United shares our passion for executing a fast-to-market strategy while maintaining incredibly high brand and kitchen operations standards,” says Alex Munoz-Suarez, CEO of Fuku. “Through this partnership, we get to serve our Santa Monica fans once again and create countless new fans around the country.”

"At Kitchen United, we have long admired David Chang’s world-class innovative cuisine," adds Michael Montagano, CEO of Kitchen United. "We're honored to be chosen by Fuku and look forward to sharing it with our fellow Fuku fans across the country."

Fuku started as a secret sandwich at Momofuku Noodle Bar in New York City and soon grew into FUKUSANITY when Fuku opened its own store in 2015 in the East Village. Fuku is focused on offering guests approachable, tasty food that draws from both Asian and American influences.