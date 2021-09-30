Fuku and Zapp’s Voodoo Potato Chips Team Up on Limited-Edition Item

Fuku and Zapp’s Voodoo Potato Chips have cooked up a collaboration just in time for Halloween. Introducing the Voodoo Fingers Meal, available from October 1-31 at Fuku locations nationwide.

The Voodoo Fingers Meal is made with four pieces of crispy chicken fingers and waffle fries, all dusted in Zapp’s New Orleans-inspired Voodoo spice. Strangely, irresistibly delicious and uniquely Cajun, the limited-edition menu item will put a spell on you with its salt and vinegar flavor and just the right hint of smoky BBQ sweetness.

To celebrate the launch, the first 25 delivery orders placed on October 1, 2021 at each location will include spooky Fuku x Voodoo swag.

“We’re longtime fans of Zapp’s iconic Voodoo Potato Chips, so this collaboration is a dream come true for us,” says Alex Munoz-Suarez, CEO of Fuku. “The pairing of our fingers and waffle fries with Voodoo spice is spookily good.”

In New York, guests can order the Voodoo Fingers Meal from Fuku Hudson Yards and Fuku at Rockefeller Center for pickup or delivery. In Atlanta, Baltimore, Dallas, Houston, DC/Arlington, Miami/Fort Lauderdale, New York, and Philadelphia