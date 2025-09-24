fuku announced its first airport concession location at the new JFK Terminal 6 (T6), currently under construction and set to open to the public in 2026. fuku will be featured at the upcoming JFK T6 Discovery Expo event on Thursday, September 25, 2025 from 10 am – 12:30 pm. Invited partners and guests will get an exclusive preview of the new terminal’s services and onsite features, including hospitality partners, retailers, state-of-the-art technologies and the teams behind them. Claudia Lezcano, CEO of fuku will open the Expo and participate in a Q&A session moderated by Ellen Preimesberger, Director, Commercial Operations & Marketing at JFK Millennium Partners, the consortium which is building the new $4.2 billion terminal. Guests will also be treated to lunch catered by fuku.

“We’re incredibly excited to launch our first airport location and couldn’t have had a more fitting partner and venue with the JFK Millennium Partners team that’s building the new T6, and right here in New York where fuku began,” noted Claudia Lezcano, CEO of fuku. “We are honored to be part of such a milestone event for both our brand and the iconic JFK Airport, and thrilled to provide domestic and international travelers with the fuku experience once T6 opens.”

Last year, it was announced that fuku was selected along with several other NYC-based food and beverage brands to participate in the curated concessions program at the new world-class T6 East Food Hall. Onsite Retailers3, a leading airport and concessions operator, facilitated the agreement to bring fuku to JFK T6 and will manage all day-to-day operations.

As part of fuku’s continued airport expansion, Claudia will also be speaking at the AMAC 360 Virtual Speaker Series on Friday, Sept 26th from 12pm – 1pm ET, honoring National Hispanic Heritage Month. AMAC is the only national, non-profit trade association dedicated to advancing the participation of minorities and women in employment and contracting opportunities throughout the aviation and aerospace industries.

“fuku has been redefining comfort food with its bold, flavor-forward take on quick culinary dining. We’re excited to welcome them to JFK Terminal 6 as we work to transform the airport dining experience into something truly exceptional,” said Karen Ali, Chief Operating Officer of JFK Millennium Partners (JMP2).

Currently under construction at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Terminal 6 is being developed in two phases, with the first six gates opening in 2026 and construction completion expected by 2028.