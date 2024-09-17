fuku, the spicy fried chicken concept created by David Chang, is excited to announce for the first time, its new locations at MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Giants and New York Jets adding to its fast-growing presence at major stadiums, arenas and ballparks in the U.S.

This also marks fuku’s presence at all the major sports and entertainment venues in the New York metro area.

“We always want to deliver the very best fan experience,” says Ron VanDeVeen, President and CEO of MetLife Stadium. “Partnering with fuku provides our guests with another quality culinary option to enjoy at our events.”

In addition to fuku’s three in-stadium locations in sections 117, 224 and 330, the partnership will be promoted through MetLife Stadium’s digital and social media platforms.

“We’re excited to keep launching new locations across the country, but it’s especially meaningful to strengthen our New York metro roots at MetLife Stadium, which now brings us to 23 fuku locations across 15 major venues,” says Claudia Lezcano, CEO of fuku. “We value our partnership with Delaware North and appreciate the opportunity to reach the amazing New York Giants and New York Jets fans.”

Customers already familiar with fuku and all spicy fried chicken lovers, can now enjoy the signature menu items including: the OG Sando, Tenders and Waffle Fries, with choice of fuku mayo, ranch and honey mustard sauces.