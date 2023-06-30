Fuku Announces Upcoming Summer Promotions

Fuku, the spicy fried chicken fast casual concept by chef David Chang, celebrates summer with fun and flavorful activities all season.

Here’s a look at what foodies can enjoy to satisfy their cravings:



In honor of Independence Day, baseball fans can enjoy Fuku menu items right in Yankee Stadium without missing any part of the game – just order on UberEats for delivery right to your seat. Located in Section 213, the Fuku concession features the signature O.G. Spicy Chicken Sando (crispy habanero-brined chicken breast, Fuku mayo, pickle on a potato roll), Tenders and Sweet Jalapeño Waffle Fries.



Next, Fuku celebrates National Fried Chicken Day by giving out free “sandos” at its Rockefeller Center and Hudson Yards locations. On Thursday, July 6th, starting at 11 am, the first 100 customers will receive a free O.G. Spicy Chicken Sando – first come, first serve and no purchase necessary.



Since no summer is complete without a frosty beverage, Fuku has kicked off its Slushy Happy Hour which offers everyone 50% off slushies, including the all-new Lychee Slushy, available daily, Mon-Fri from 3-6 pm (in-store only and the promotion runs until Sept. 1, 2023).



“Summer in New York City is fun and unique, and we’re so excited to launch these activities with such incredible partners and customers, and look forward to announcing even more in the coming year,” says Joanne Guerrero, Senior Director of Marketing for Fuku.



Additionally, the brand’s newest limited time offer menu item, the Sashay Filet Biscuit, has become so popular that it will be kept on the menu all summer long until Sept. 3, 2023. This sandwich was created to celebrate Pride Month and Fuku's third year of partnership with Hetrick-Martin Institute (HMI), the nation’s oldest LGBTQIA+ youth organization serving queer and trans youth, primarily of color, between the ages of 13-24. Fuku is proud to support HMI year-round and proceeds from the sale of its Sashay Filet Biscuit will be donated to HMI (available online, on the Fuku app, at Rockefeller Center, Hudson Yards and the newly launched digital kitchen on the Lower East Side).