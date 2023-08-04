Fuku to Expand U.S. Concession Business

Fuku, the spicy fried chicken fast casual concept by chef David Chang, announces its strategic focus to expand its concession business and partnerships with stadiums and arenas across the US. The company just added two new locations at TIAA Bank Field, home of the Jacksonville, FL Jaguars and FedEx Field, home of the Washington Commanders.



“We’re really excited at this next chapter of Fuku’s future, with our fast growing concession business in major stadiums and arenas across the country, broadening our brand presence and reaching more customers with our chef created menu – and we're just getting started,” says Claudia Lezcano, CEO of Fuku.



Here’s a look at upcoming Fuku activations:

Miami Dolphins scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 and pre-season game on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium

Jacksonville Jaguars scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 and pre-season game on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field

Fuku will also be on site at FedEx Field - Club Level Stand, for the Beyoncé Renaissance Tour concert on Saturday, Aug. 5 and Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023

US Open, Monday, Aug. 28 - Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 - Fuku is located in Arthur Ashe Stadium Loge, Promenade Level and the Food Village



Fuku’s current list of concessions in the US includes its partnerships with Yankee Stadium (Legends Hospitality); Madison Square Garden; Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY; Citi Field in Queens, NY; US Open in Flushing Meadows, NY; Hard Rock Stadium (Sodexo) in Miami, home to the Miami Dolphins, Miami Open Tennis Tournament and the F1 Miami Grand Prix; Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA; TIAA Bank Stadium (Delaware North Hospitality), Jacksonville, FL; and FedEx Field, Landover, MD (Levy Restaurants). The brand also has two Manhattan based eateries at Hudson Yards and Rockefeller Center that offer dine-in, takeout and pick up services, and a newly launched digital kitchen on the Lower East Side.