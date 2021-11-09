Fuku Joins Franklin Junction as New Brand Partner

Franklin Junction, the innovative, global growth platform for restaurants navigating the age of digital ordering and delivery, today announces a national partnership with Fuku, David Chang’s fried chicken joint. Originally founded as a secret menu item in Momofuku Noodle Bar and expanding to its own NYC location in 2015, Fuku accelerates its national expansion by becoming a “growth brand” through its partnership with Franklin Junction and its Host Kitchen® network.

Launched in 2020, Franklin Junction matches Host Kitchens – existing restaurants with the capacity to add a variety of delivery-only menus – with established growth brands interested in low-capital expansion to new markets through a digital-only presence. The two companies plan to open five host kitchen locations for Fuku by the end of 2021 in the Midwest and more than 50 locations across the U.S. by the end of 2022.

“We are honored to partner with Fuku to help power its growth,” says Rishi Nigam, CEO of Franklin Junction. “Given the sustained demand for delivery and the overwhelming popularity of Fuku, we are very excited to help Fuku expand via our Host Kitchen network, bringing its iconic chicken sandwiches to communities across the country.”

The partnership will make available Fuku’s tasty menu of sandos, chicken fingers, and waffle fries, which draws upon both Asian and American influences.

“At Fuku, we are looking to expand our footprint without having to sacrifice our high-quality product,” adds Alex Munoz-Suarez, CEO of Fuku. “Franklin Junction will help us maintain our high standards and still execute a fast-to-market strategy, and we are thrilled to partner with them to bring our menu to more guests.”