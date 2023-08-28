Fuku to Open Concession Stand in Miami's DRV PNK Stadium

World class soccer meets world class fast casual cuisine as Fuku, the spicy fried chicken concept by David Chang, announces its new partnership with the Oak View Group and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. This is the brand’s first partnership with Oak View Group and Major League Soccer (MLS), as it continues to accelerate its growth and presence in stadiums and arenas across the country. Sports fans and foodies now have even more options to get their favorite Fuku fare in South Florida.



“We are beyond excited and honored to be selected as a food partner with Oak View Group and Inter Miami CF, and to offer our chef-created menu to their incredible fan base,” says Claudia Lezcano, CEO of Fuku. “Not only are we thrilled to broaden our presence in Florida, but this is a milestone for us as we partner with even more professional sports organizations.”



Fuku will officially open at DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 for the Inter Miami CF vs. Nashville match (which airs on Apple TV+ and MLS Season Pass at 7:30 pm ET). Fans will enjoy the signature menu items including the O.G. Spicy Chicken Sando (crispy Habanero-brined chicken breast, Fuku mayo, pickle on a potato roll), Jumbo Tenders and Waffle Fries.



"As we continue to grow the hospitality program at DRV PNK Stadium, we are excited to add Fuku to our expanded lineup of concessions offerings to exceed the expectations of Inter Miami fans on match day,” says Laurence McMillon, IMCF Director of Food & Beverage. “Fans can expect to experience an elevated mix of homegrown concepts and restaurant partnerships that offer something for everyone in the melting pot of cultures that is South Florida."



Fuku is expanding its concession locations across the US and for a complete list, please visit https://eatfuku.com. The brand also has two Manhattan based eateries at Hudson Yards and Rockefeller Center that offer dine-in, takeout and pick up services, and a newly launched digital kitchen on the Lower East Side.