Fuku Unveils Wake + Bacon Sando for 4/20

Say high to the Wake + Bacon Sando, a 4/20 creation from Fuku and Dough Doughnuts.

The two munchies-friendly joints are spending the holiday together yet again, but this time they’re starting early. The Wake + Bacon Sando joins Fuku’s all-day breakfast menu and is packed with habanero-brined fried chicken, egg, bacon, waffle hash brown, and Fuku mayo, all sandwiched inside a Sichuan chili glazed doughnut from Dough Doughnuts.

Festive fans can score a Wake + Bacon Sando by rolling up to Fuku Hudson Yards (20 Hudson Yards, 2nd Floor) and Fuku at Rockefeller Center (30 Rockefeller Plaza, Lower Concourse) from Thursday, April 20 through Sunday, April 30. Quantities will be limited so get ‘em while they’re hot.