FultonFishMarket.com, America’s most trusted seafood delivery brand, has officially partnered with Cleveland Browns Quarterback, Jameis Winston.

Just in time for the Super Bowl, the two have teamed up, giving customers an exclusive promotion – FREE CRAB LEGS! “You know I love crab legs, especially when they’re free!” -Jameis (If you know you know). Details below –

Add 1 lb FREE Wild Golden King Crab Legs to your cart (value of $80)

Spend an additional $170+ on hand-selected, fresh, high-quality seafood (total order of $250+ order before discounts)

Check out with the code EATTHECRAB

More information here: https://fultonfishmarket.com/pages/freecrab. Offer lasts until 6/30.

FultonFishMarket.com has been a go-to source for the freshest seafood for over 200 years. The online delivery service makes at-home entertaining easy – complete with ready-to-serve appetizers and premium seafood options that guarantee a winning spread.