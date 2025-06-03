FUSIAN, the Ohio-born fast-casual sushi restaurant known for reimagining sushi with a personalized, build-your-own approach, is marking its 15-year milestone with a five-day promotion that rolls right into the spirit of National Sushi Day.

From June 16-20, all FUSIAN locations will offer a $15 meal deal featuring a Custom Sushi Roll, edamame and a fountain drink. The festivities peak on National Sushi Day — Wednesday, June 18 — when the first 50 guests at each location will also receive a free limited-edition merch item with the purchase of a $15 meal deal, while supplies last.

“We started FUSIAN with the idea that good food could bring people together in a new way and a vision to make sushi fresh, fast and fun for everyone,” said Eric Rosenberg, co-owner of FUSIAN. “Fifteen years later, it’s still incredible to see that happen every day. This celebration is our way of saying thank you to the communities who made that possible.”

FUSIAN was founded to change the way people experience sushi and challenge traditional sushi concepts. By focusing on speed, transparency and personalization, the brand made it possible for anyone — whether a sushi traditionalist or first-timer — to build something they love. Fifteen years in, FUSIAN has become a local favorite in Columbus, Cincinnati, Dayton and Toledo, known for its fresh ingredients, efficient service and community-first mindset during lunch, dinner and everything in between.

“FUSIAN has never been just about sushi,” said Stephan Harman, co-founder of FUSIAN. “We’re about giving people a fresh experience that feels personal and energizing — and building it side by side with our team and fans. This milestone is theirs as much as it is ours.”

FUSIAN is known for its quality-forward, signature 10-piece rolls like Spicy Tuna, Crispy Shrimp and the creative PB+J, as well as a build-your-own menu of rolls, bowls and salads made with directly sourced proteins, vibrant veggies and house-made sauces like creamy togarashi and chili ponzu. The menu offers gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options, making sushi accessible to all tastes and lifestyles.