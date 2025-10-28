As crisp autumn air settles in, FUSIAN is warming up menus with its new Coconut Curry — a limited-time dish that layers warmth, spice and comfort in every bite. The house-made curry features a velvety blend of coconut milk, turmeric and curry paste, creating a slightly sweet, moderately spicy delicacy.

The Coconut Curry can be enjoyed as a hearty bowl or in a sushi roll, giving guests flexibility to customize their meal. The bowl includes a base of white or brown rice and a choice of roasted chicken, tofu, salmon or tempura shrimp — topped with red onion, edamame, sweet peppers, sweet potato and a sprinkle of diced green onions, all combined in the rich, aromatic coconut curry broth that ties all the flavors together.

“We cooked up the Coconut Curry to bring something new and exciting to our guests this season,” said Stephan Harman, co-founder of FUSIAN. “We love seeing people experiment with it, whether as a bowl, a roll or with their favorite proteins and toppings. It’s approachable and fun, and we wanted to give everyone a chance to enjoy bold flavors their way.”

Alongside the new offering, FUSIAN is known for its quality-forward, signature 10-piece rolls like Spicy Tuna, Crispy Shrimp and the creative PB+J, as well as a build-your-own menu of rolls, bowls and salads made with directly sourced proteins, vibrant veggies and house-made sauces like creamy togarashi and chili ponzu. The menu offers gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options, making sushi accessible to all tastes and lifestyles.

To find the nearest FUSIAN or learn more, please visit fusian.com.