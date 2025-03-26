Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is bringing a new street-style favorite to its menu with the Carne Campechano Taco and Carne Campechano Bowl, available from March 26 to May 6, 2025. Featuring a savory mix of brisket, chorizo, and bacon—grilled campechano-style—this limited-time offering mixes it up with layers of smoky, crispy, and juicy flavors in every bite.

Topped with grilled onions, candied jalapeños, crispy fried onions, chipotle aioli, avocado, feta, and fresh cilantro, the Carne Campechano Taco is a deliciously layered bite of smoky, sweet, and spicy flavors. For those looking to dig into something heartier, the Carne Campechano Bowl offers the same bold protein combination served over cilantro lime rice and black beans, with pico de gallo, pickled slaw, and a scoop of house-made guacamole.

Complete your culinary adventure with an 18oz Michelob Ultra for just $4*.

“We took one of the most delicious Mexican street food staples and gave it the full Fuzzy’s treatment,” said Daniel Camp, Director of Culinary at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “Brisket, chorizo, and bacon all sizzling together on the grill? That’s what we call a dream team. Then we piled on the flavors with candied jalapeños, crispy onions, and a creamy chipotle aioli to bring it all together in our unique Fuzzy’s way. Whether you grab the taco or go all-in with the bowl, this one’s a must-try.”

The Carne Campechano Taco and Bowl will be available at participating Fuzzy’s Taco Shop restaurants nationwide for a limited time.