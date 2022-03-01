Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Adds Bangin’ Shrimp Taco to Menu

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop announced the addition of the Bangin’ Shrimp Taco to its menu, available for a limited time. The new taco serves up Fuzzy’s famous Baja vibes and offers a perfect blend of sweet and spicy flavors with each bite.

The Bangin' Shrimp Taco is prepared with tempura-battered fried shrimp or grilled shrimp topped with Fuzzy’s new Butt Burnin' sweet chile sauce, with avocado crema, crisp cabbage & pepper slaw, feta and cilantro on a warm flour tortilla.

Guests can enjoy the new taco at all participating Fuzzy's Taco Shop locations from Wednesday, March 2 through Sunday, April 10. The Bangin’ Shrimp Taco offers the perfect meatless option just in time for Lent.

“Our signature Butt Burnin’ Hot Sauce is a huge fan favorite, so to be able to incorporate it into a new recipe with an on-trend ingredient like sweet chile sauce is exciting for us,” says Laura Purser, Vice President of Marketing. “This taco is packed with flavor and features shrimp, one of our most popular items, which also offers a seafood option for our guests who don’t eat meat or have cut it out for Lent.”

The taco is available for a limited time for dine-in, takeout, and delivery (where available). Skip the line with Fuzzy’s online ordering placed through the Fuzzy’s Taco Shop website and app.